Suzuki's new electric scooter to launch tomorrow: Price, range, features

While the company has yet not announced the official name of the scooter, it has shared a glimpse of some of the key features of its upcoming scooter. As per the details available, the scooter will feature a sporty styling. There will be handlebar placed blinkers, while the front apron will house the front main headlamp assembly. Also, the angular design of the two-wheeler will be complemented by the use of neon yellowish highlights on the base of a dark colour theme. Also, expect moto scooters inspired exterior styling along with full LED lighting.

Moreover, the scooter will come equipped with a fully digital display as revealed through the above teaser. The display may likely be paired with Bluetooth on a smartphone which will unlock a host of connectivity features for the two-wheeler. As far as the full charge range goes, expect the battery-powered Suzuki scooter to come with a full cycle range of at least 100 km to 150 km.

The company has informed that tomorrow (November 18th) the official launch of the scooter will take place. Considering that it will be a rival to the Ola S1 electric scooter and the TVS iQube EV, it is likely to be placed somewhere around the starting price range of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.20 lakh.