HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Confirms Early Motogp Exit In 2022, Cites Financial Crisis

Suzuki confirms early MotoGP exit in 2022, cites financial crisis

Suzuki's contract ends in 2026, but the company is slated to leave the MotoGP at the end of current season.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 06:53 PM
Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir during a qualifying race at the Grand Prix of Argentina. (REUTERS)
Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir during a qualifying race at the Grand Prix of Argentina. (REUTERS)
Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir during a qualifying race at the Grand Prix of Argentina. (REUTERS)
Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir during a qualifying race at the Grand Prix of Argentina.

Japanese auto giant Suzuki has confirmed its early MotoGP exit plan at the end of this season, four years ahead of the end of their contract, reports AFP. The auto company on Wednesday said that they have come to an agreement with the championship promoters Dorna to leave MotoGP at the end of this season. Suzuki's current deal with the MotoGP started in 2015 and was due to finish in 2026. However, earlier this year, in May, the company revealed their plan to quit MotoGP for financial reasons. On Wednesday too, Suzuki cited the same reason behind its decision to quit the MotoGP.

(Also Read: Ducati rolls out 2023 Panigale V4 with electronics update)

Speaking about the decision, Suzuki's representative director and president Toshihiro Suzuki said that motorcycle racing has always been a challenging place for technological innovation, including sustainability, and human resource development. "This decision means that we will take on the challenge to build the new motorcycle business operation by redirecting the technological capabilities and human resources we have cultivated through the motorcycle racing activities to investigate other routes for a sustainable society," he further added.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
124 cc
₹67,503 - 87,696 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gsx R1000r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx R1000r
₹19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gsx-s1000 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx-s1000
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹68,077 - 90,989 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Techo Electra Emerge (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Emerge
₹68,106 - 74,047 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Eeve 4u (HT Auto photo)
Eeve 4u
₹68,500 - 70,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

This is not the first time Suzuki ended its tryst with MotoGP. Earlier, the company left motorsports at the end of 2011, before returning to the arena again in 2015. Since their return to MotoGP seven years ago, the company has won the riders' title in 2020. In the 500cc segment, Suzuki won multiple world titles. It is not sure, if Suzuki would re-enter the MotoGP after 2026, when the current format is slated to be revised.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 06:52 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki MotoGP
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Suzuki confirms early MotoGP exit in 2022, cites financial crisis
Suzuki confirms early MotoGP exit in 2022, cites financial crisis
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant
Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant
Ducati rolls out 2023 Panigale V4 with electronics update
Ducati rolls out 2023 Panigale V4 with electronics update
Passenger vehicle sales in India grow 1% between Q1 FY19-FY23, reveals SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales in India grow 1% between Q1 FY19-FY23, reveals SIAM

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city