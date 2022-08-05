HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Ceo Unveils Hunter 350 Motorcycle Ahead Of August 7 Launch

Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch

Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, took to social media to offer the first official look at the 350 cc Hunter motorcycle. The two-wheeler manufacturer will launch the Hunter 350 as well as Bullet 350 this month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle has been revealed ahead of its scheduled launch in India. And the scoop was shared by none other than the two-wheeler manufacturer's CEO Sid Lal. He shared the first look at the Hunter 350 motorcycle with a video on his social media handle. “I’m not really supposed to show you this yet, but I’m the boss man," said Lal, while sharing the post. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle will be officially launched on Sunday, August 7.

The Hunter 350 seen in the video comes with dual-tone white and sky blue colour. Sid Lal did not reveal too many details about the Hunter 350 yet. According to some reports, the Hunter 350 will be offered in three different trims called the Retro, Metro and Metro Rebel. The Hunter 350 is among two models expected to be launched soon. The other one is the Bullet 350 motorcycle.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The base variant of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will come equipped with spoked wheels with tube-type tyres, single-channel ABS, rear drum brake and halogen turn indicators. The higher variants will get LED turn indicators, alloy wheels and dual-channel ABS. The video shared by Sid Lal appears to be one of the top-spec models. There is also a possibility that the LED turn indicators are offered as an official accessory by the manufacturer.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Royal Enfield is also expected to offer Tripper navigation system as an accessory with the Hunter 350. The switchgear and the instrument cluster will be borrowed from the Scram 411 and the Meteor 350. The Hunter 350 will be based on the J-platform which is already being used on the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke unit which is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle stands 2,055 mm in length, 800 mm in width and 1,055 mm in height. The wheelbase of the new motorcycle is 1,370 mm.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo: A BMW i4 electric vehicle is seen at the BMW plant in Munich, Germany.
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups

Trending this Week

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will sport Level-2 ADAS feature. It will have 19 Hyundai Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features.
Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India: Price expectations

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ford Explorer facelift debuts in China with huge 4K 27-inch infotainment screen
Ford Explorer facelift debuts in China with huge 4K 27-inch infotainment screen
2022 Maruti Brezza vs Hyundai Venue Comparison: Design, Specs, Features and more
2022 Maruti Brezza vs Hyundai Venue Comparison: Design, Specs, Features and more
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Porsche makes big moves to take electric bike segment by storm
Porsche makes big moves to take electric bike segment by storm
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says sorry after flouting traffic rules, fined ₹21,000
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says sorry after flouting traffic rules, fined 21,000

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city