Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch

Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, took to social media to offer the first official look at the 350 cc Hunter motorcycle. The two-wheeler manufacturer will launch the Hunter 350 as well as Bullet 350 this month.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle has been revealed ahead of its scheduled launch in India. And the scoop was shared by none other than the two-wheeler manufacturer's CEO Sid Lal. He shared the first look at the Hunter 350 motorcycle with a video on his social media handle. “I’m not really supposed to show you this yet, but I’m the boss man," said Lal, while sharing the post. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle will be officially launched on Sunday, August 7.

The Hunter 350 seen in the video comes with dual-tone white and sky blue colour. Sid Lal did not reveal too many details about the Hunter 350 yet. According to some reports, the Hunter 350 will be offered in three different trims called the Retro, Metro and Metro Rebel. The Hunter 350 is among two models expected to be launched soon. The other one is the Bullet 350 motorcycle.

The base variant of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will come equipped with spoked wheels with tube-type tyres, single-channel ABS, rear drum brake and halogen turn indicators. The higher variants will get LED turn indicators, alloy wheels and dual-channel ABS. The video shared by Sid Lal appears to be one of the top-spec models. There is also a possibility that the LED turn indicators are offered as an official accessory by the manufacturer.

Royal Enfield is also expected to offer Tripper navigation system as an accessory with the Hunter 350. The switchgear and the instrument cluster will be borrowed from the Scram 411 and the Meteor 350. The Hunter 350 will be based on the J-platform which is already being used on the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke unit which is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle stands 2,055 mm in length, 800 mm in width and 1,055 mm in height. The wheelbase of the new motorcycle is 1,370 mm.

