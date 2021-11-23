Royal Enfield teases new special edition models to be unveiled today at EICMA

The Chennai-based company has chosen this world stage to showcase its upcoming products which only hints that these are going to be world-class products and may not be only limited to the Indian market. Being special edition products, these may adorn a distinctive paint livery on the outside to commemorate the brand's history.

More details are set to be rolled out later in the day.

Meanwhile, the brand is developing a host of new products which are in the rumour mill. These motorcycles will be launched in India next year. (More details in the link above)