Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Price, Specs and features comparison

The Hunter 350 is the latest launch from Royal Enfield. It is one of the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up. The CB350RS is a more modern looking version of the Honda H'ness CB350 that competes against the Hunter 350.

The much-awaited Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has finally launched in India. The Hunter 350 should manage to attract new buyers who did not consider the brand because their motorcycles looked a bit retro and were heavy. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has to compete with a lot of rivals. However, the biggest rival of the Hunter 350 is the Honda CB350RS. Both motorcycles have a similar design language. The CB350RS is a more modernized version of the H'ness CB350 which is a neo-retro motorcycle.

Here is the comparison of how both the motorcycles stack against each other:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Looks

The Hunter 350 and the CB350 RS do look quite modern and are available in bright colours. Some of the paint schemes of the Hunter 350 do look more attractive. There are still some subtle touches of retro motorcycles on the Hunter 350 as well as the CB350RS. The headlamp and the instrument cluster on both the motorcycles are circular units. Both the motorcycles are offered with alloy wheels and a single-piece seat. The Hunter 350 does look a bit more modern because of its roadster-type design language whereas the CB350 RS looks like a sportier version of the H'ness CB350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Specs

Depending on the variant, the Hunter 350 gets a different paint scheme.

Both the motorcycles come with a 350 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. The Hunter 350's air-oil cooled engine produces 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The CB350RS produces 20.8 bhp of max power and 30 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines get a 5-speed gearbox but Honda offers a slip and assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Features

Honda CB350RS is offered in three paint schemes only.

The CB350 RS comes with all LED lighting whereas the Hunter 350 gets a halogen setup. The retro variant of the motorcycle comes with a single-channel ABS and the Metro variant gets a dual-channel ABS. The CB350 RS comes with a dual-channel ABS as standard. Additionally, the CB350 RS gets traction control.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Price

The Hunter 350 is offered in three variants. The most affordable variant is Retro, which costs ₹1.5 lakhs. Then there is Metro Dapper which is priced at ₹1.63 lakhs and the top-end variant is Metro Rebel. It is priced at ₹1.68 lakhs. On the other hand, CB350RS is priced quite high at ₹2.03 lakhs. All the prices are ex-showroom.

