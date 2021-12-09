Royal Enfield Hunter 350 teased in official video

And now, the upcoming Hunter 350 seems to have been intentionally teased by the company in its Youtube video titled “#90South | Ready for the Cold Road Ahead", where viewers can clearly see the rear section of the Hunter between the clips timed - 1:23 to 1:31 minutes.

The single seat of the motorcycle is clearly visible in the video which appears to be very similar to the prototype of Hunter 350 spotted earlier on Indian roads. The rear subframe also appears to have been taken from the company's popular Meteor 350 motorcycle that was launched earlier in 2019. Needless to say, Hunter will also use the same engine platform derived from the Meteor 350. But it will be positioned as one of the most affordable bikes in the company's product portfolio which is being expanded year on year.

In terms of mechanical details, the Hunter 350 will use the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350. This means that expect the same J-platform inside the Hunter which will use a 349 cc engine producing 22 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is likely to include a five-speed unit.