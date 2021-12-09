Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Royal Enfield Hunter 350 teased in official video
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 being teased in the upper left section.  (Screengrab from Youtube/Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 being teased in the upper left section.  (Screengrab from Youtube/Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 teased in official video

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 01:46 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Royal Enfield is likely to launch the new Hunter 350 in India by mid-2022. 

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to come based on the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield has a range of new models in the pipeline for 2022 and some of the immediate launches from the Chennai-based motorcycle making brand will include the Scram 411 and the Hunter 350 motorcycles. While the Scram 411 is most likely to arrive in the Indian market in February 2022, the chances are that the Hunter 350 will be the next launch after the Scram 411, sometime around mid-2022. 

Similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

346 cc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Himalayan

411 cc
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

648 cc
₹ 2.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650

648 cc
₹ 2.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spotted in clearest image yet, new features confirmed)

And now, the upcoming Hunter 350 seems to have been intentionally teased by the company in its Youtube video titled “#90South | Ready for the Cold Road Ahead", where viewers can clearly see the rear section of the Hunter between the clips timed - 1:23 to 1:31 minutes. 

The single seat of the motorcycle is clearly visible in the video which appears to be very similar to the prototype of Hunter 350 spotted earlier on Indian roads. The rear subframe also appears to have been taken from the company's popular Meteor 350 motorcycle that was launched earlier in 2019. Needless to say, Hunter will also use the same engine platform derived from the Meteor 350. But it will be positioned as one of the most affordable bikes in the company's product portfolio which is being expanded year on year. 

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison)

In terms of mechanical details, the Hunter 350 will use the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350. This means that expect the same J-platform inside the Hunter which will use a 349 cc engine producing 22 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is likely to include a five-speed unit.

 

  • First Published Date : 09 Dec 2021, 01:09 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue