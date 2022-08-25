Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spied up close

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be priced higher than the current Himalayan 411. The new motorcycle will go against BMW G 310 GS and KTM Adventure 390.

It is finally confirmed that Royal Enfield is working on a more powerful version of Himalayan, it is expected to call Himalayan 450. Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Royal Enfield recently teased the motorcycle on his Instagram page. Now, the motorcycle has been spotted up close while it was on a test on our Indian roads. It is expected that Royal Enfield will launch the Himalayan 450 next year.

The first thing that someone would notice is that it seems like the tail lamps are integrated into the turn indicators just like on some of the BMW Motorrad motorcycles. Just like the Himalayan 411, the tyres will be dual-purpose ones.

The fuel tank on the adventure tourer looks rather large so it should have a good amount of riding range. There is an exoskeleton-like structure in the front half of the fuel tank. This should help in protecting the motorcycle in case of a fall. Moreover, Royal Enfield might also offer mounts on the exoskeleton so that the riders can fit jerry cans on it.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 teased by Siddhartha Lal. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/sidlal)

There is a LED headlamp that still has a circular shape. There is a windshield to protect the rider from wind blast and a beak-like mudguard. A baseplate is mounted underneath the engine to protect it.

Suspension duties are done by up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer but Royal Enfield will also offer switchable ABS.

Then there is the new engine. It is expected to be a 450 cc mil but will now get liquid-cooling, making it the most advanced engine that Royal Enfield has ever made. The engine would be able to produce 45 hp of max power but there are chances that Royal Enfield will detune it to produce around 40 hp in favour of low and mid-range grunt. The engine will be a 6-speed unit that will get a slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: