Honda CB350 launched in India: 5 things to know

A few months back, Honda confirmed that they were working on a new 350 cc motorcycle. Back then the launch of the new motorcycle was not confirmed but recently, the manufacturer recently started releasing teasers of a new motorcycle. Now, Honda has finally launched it in the Indian market. It is simply called the CB350. Here are five things that one should know about the new Honda CB350.

Honda CB350: Looks

Honda has redesigned a few elements of the motorcycle to make it look more retro. So, the metallic fenders are now longer. There are split seats and metallic fork covers. The exhaust on the motorcycle is also new and looks more retro. There are five colour options to choose from - Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Matte Dune Brown.

Honda CB350: Engine

The engine on the CB350 is the same one that is doing duty on the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. It is a 348.36 cc, air-cooled unit that produces 20.78 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Honda CB350: Hardware

In terms of hardware, the CB350 uses telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer.

Honda CB350: Features

In terms of features, the CB350 comes with all LED lighting and a digi-analogue instrument cluster that gets a Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS). The manufacturer is also offering traction control which they call Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and an emergency stop signal on offer as well.

Honda CB350: Price, variants and rivals

Honda will sell the CB350 in two variants. The DLX will cost ₹1,99,900 whereas the DLX Pro will cost ₹2,17,800. Both prices are ex-showroom. Honda CB350 will go against Jawa, RoyalEnfield Classic 350 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

