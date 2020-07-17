Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries begin in three more Indian cities

After establishing presence in Delhi and Pune, Revolt has expanded its footprint in three more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The firm has started operating dealerships and service support in these cities.

The company inaugurated dealerships in these regions earlier this year but the pandemic threw a wrench in its business plans and the new deliveries couldn't lift-off as originally planned. Now since the lockdown has been eased across several regions in the country, Revolt has gradually started dispatching the motorcycles and meeting customers orders in these regions.

Revolt currently has two bikes in its portfolio, the RV400 and the RV300. Both the bikes share a near identical exterior styling featuring a rather sharp and conventional design.

The bigger RV400 packs a 3kW motor which is juiced-up by a 3.24kWh battery. The motor is capable of propelling the motorcycle maximum up to 80 kmph to 85 kmph. The company claims that the bike has a full-charge range of 150 kms.

The battery powered bike comes with full LED lighting (headlight, blinkers, and taillight), USD front fork, monoshock (rear) and standard disc brakes. It also gets a fully digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity. Some of the features can also be controlled with smartphones.

The smaller RV300 varies in equipment and tech-specs. It packs a smaller 1.5kW motor and a 2.7kWh battery pack which delivers a range of up to 180 kms, but has a top speed of 65 kmph.

The company sells both the bikes via a unique subscription plan. While the RV 400 is available with a plan of ₹3,999 per month for 38 months, the smaller RV 300 can be bought at ₹2,999 per month for 37 months.

At the same time, if a customer is willing to opt for the brand’s one-time payment plan, the RV400 can be bought at ₹1,03,999 while the RV300 costs ₹84,999 (both prices are ex-showroom).