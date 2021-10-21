Revolt RV 400 e-bike booking reopens, company aims full localisation by January

Revolt Motors has started taking booking for its flagship electric motorcycle RV 400 from today. The electric two-wheeler manufactured resumed booking for the e-bike for the third time this year, and has introduced a new exterior colour theme for the motorcycle. The Revolt RV 400 is currently offered at a price of ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom), after revised FAME-II subsidies.

The booking has been extended to 70 cities across India. The company earlier announced that it has included more places across the country to expand its footprint. Besides metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, people residing in tier-II and tier-III cities like Hubli, Belgaum, Haldwani, Warangal, Tirupati, Karnal, Panipat, Vapi, Solan and others can also book their RV 400 with a click of a button.

The Revolt RV 400 is now available in a new colour Mist Grey besides the regular Cosmic Black, Rebel Red colour schemes. The electric motorcycle comes with a 3 Kw (Mid Drive) electric motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery. The company claims that the RV 400 can be fully recharged in less than five hours and can return a range of at least 80 kms on single charge. The range goes up to around 150 kms if one rides in Eco mode. The electric bike also has a top speed of 85 kmph in Sports Mode.

Revolt RV 400 comes equipped with the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features like bike locator or Geo fencing, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on rides, and also the option of locate the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap the battery in less than a minute. The electric bike also comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear.

Revolt Motors is also planning to achieve full localisation given the popularity of its models. Rahul Sharma, Founder of Revolt Motors, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "The company is working on 100 per cent localisation and by January we would be able to achieve it. We are looking to increase the capacity and there would also be new products by next year."

Revolt currently has about 70 per cent localisation for its models. It manufactures the electric bikes from it facility in Manesar, Haryana. The plant currently has an installed production capacity to roll out one lakh units every year.