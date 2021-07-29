Range-topping Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP variant to make global debut soon

Ducati is preparing for the launch of a new range-topping variant in its Streetfighter V4 model lineup, called the Streetfighter V4 SP. The new piece of detail was revealed by the recent US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) documents. From the available information, the upcoming bike is likely to follow the same path as the available Panigale V4 SP. If such is the case, it will come out to be an even more performance-oriented model featuring high-spec features and components.

The upcoming Ducati Streetfighter SP may get lightweight carbon wheels that will be beneficial in shedding the overall weight of the bike as these wheels will weigh even less than the existing forged aluminium wheels.

Apart from the wheels, also expect the braking hardware to be updated. While the standard model gets Brembo Stylemas calipers, the SP could sport the higher-spec Brembo Stylema R calipers.

Needless to say, the engine and chassis departments may not go through any updates at all. The SP is most likely to continue with the same 1,103cc 90-degree V4 engine as found on the standard model. The powertrain will develop the output in the form of 208hp of power and 123Nm figures.

The SP model could use a wet clutch instead of a dry clutch, as seen on the Panigale V4 SP. This update minimises transmission losses thus improves performance. In terms of suspension updates, expect the bike to carry over the same semi-active electronic suspension setup as the standard model.

The leaked documents suggest that the bike will be launched later this year as a 2022 model and is likely to be priced close to £25,000 mark (approx. ₹25.8 lakh)