Limited-edition Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss pays homage to legendary WSBK racer

Ducati has revealed the new limited-edition Panigale V2 motorcycle for the global markets. The new limited-spec bike is called Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary. It will be a limitedly available model that pays homage to the legendary World SBK racer Troy Bayliss. The motorcycle commemorates the three World SBK titles win by the Australian rider.

(Also Read: Ducati India rides in 2021 Multistrada V4 at ₹18.99 lakh)

The exterior paint scheme of the motorcycle takes inspiration from the 996 R racebike on which Bayliss scored his first win in the 2001 season. The bike gets a base Ducati Red theme with a green and white colour pattern paying tribute to its Italian heritage. The bike also sports the number '21' which is Troy Bayliss' race number. Apart from this, it also gets a Shell logo, and Troy's autograph that is placed on the fuel tank.

The hardware kit on the motorcycle includes Ohlins NX30 front forks, a TTX36 rear shock absorber, and a steering damper. The model comes close to 3 kg lighter than the standard version thanks to the premium kit it utilises. Its lightweight is also contributed by the lithium-ion battery and a single-seater layout. Some of the optional accessories on the model include a passenger seat and footrests.

(Also Read: India-bound Ducati Multistrada V4 helps company achieve 43% growth worldwide)

At the heart of the bike sits a 955 cc, twin-cylinder engine that develops 152.8bhp of power at 10,750rpm and 104Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the key safety features on the motorcycle include cornering ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, wheelie control, and three riding modes (Race, Sport, and Street).

Its India launch details are scarce at the moment, but a few units may also be allotted for the Indian market.