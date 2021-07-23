Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Limited-edition Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss pays homage to legendary WSBK racer
2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 06:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss will be a limitedly available motorcycle.
  • It pays homage to the legendary World SBK racer Troy Bayliss.
  • The Panigale V2 Bayliss sports the number 21 which is Troy Bayliss' race number.

Ducati has revealed the new limited-edition Panigale V2 motorcycle for the global markets. The new limited-spec bike is called Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary. It will be a limitedly available model that pays homage to the legendary World SBK racer Troy Bayliss. The motorcycle commemorates the three World SBK titles win by the Australian rider.

Ducati Panigale (HT Auto photo)

The exterior paint scheme of the motorcycle takes inspiration from the 996 R racebike on which Bayliss scored his first win in the 2001 season. The bike gets a base Ducati Red theme with a green and white colour pattern paying tribute to its Italian heritage. The bike also sports the number '21' which is Troy Bayliss' race number. Apart from this, it also gets a Shell logo, and Troy's autograph that is placed on the fuel tank.

The hardware kit on the motorcycle includes Ohlins NX30 front forks, a TTX36 rear shock absorber, and a steering damper. The model comes close to 3 kg lighter than the standard version thanks to the premium kit it utilises. Its lightweight is also contributed by the lithium-ion battery and a single-seater layout. Some of the optional accessories on the model include a passenger seat and footrests.

At the heart of the bike sits a 955 cc, twin-cylinder engine that develops 152.8bhp of power at 10,750rpm and 104Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the key safety features on the motorcycle include cornering ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, wheelie control, and three riding modes (Race, Sport, and Street).

Its India launch details are scarce at the moment, but a few units may also be allotted for the Indian market.

  • First Published Date : 23 Jul 2021, 06:41 PM IST
