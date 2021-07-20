Ducati, the premium motorcycle maker from Italy has announced that it has managed to record 43% worldwide sales growth in the first half of 2021 against the corresponding period a year back. The company sold a total of 34,485 motorcycles in the first six months of 2021.

The company also announced that June 2021 went on to become one of the best months in terms of sales. The motorcycle maker sold a total of 8,598 units worldwide last month.

Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales Director Ducati, said, "The month of June was the best-ever for the company, confirming the positive trend that began with the excellent second half of 2020 and with the significant growth in the first quarter of this 2021".

The company announced that the new Multistrada V4 stood out as one of the most popular choices among its entire model lineup that also includes bikes such as the Ducati Scrambler 800, and the Ducati Streetfighter V4.

The new Multistrada V4 is also slated for India launch on July 22nd. Ducati is present in over 90 countries around the world and has a network of more than 769 dealers worldwide.

"Despite the great complexity recorded in the supply sector and transport, with delays in deliveries and a scarcity of various raw materials, and the difficulties generated by the many lockdowns experienced in these first six months of 2021 in various parts of the world, Ducati recorded truly significant growth, exceeding pre-Covid values by almost 10%. The order portfolio is also excellent, demonstrating the fact that enthusiasts are appreciating the 2021 range and the family of Ducatisti is expanding more and more," added Milicia.