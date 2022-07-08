HT Auto
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology

Making use of cutting-edge technologies involving sensors, camera, radar and LIDAR, Honda is looking to enhance the safety and convenience of its new-age motorcycles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2022, 10:28 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
In a world where modern cars are equipped with a mile-long list of assistive functions, should two-wheelers ought to be lagging far behind? Leave it to Honda to bring a sense of parity with reports suggesting the Japanese brand is looking to incorporate models under Honda Gold Wing with the latest that technology has on offer in the mobility sphere. Dipping generously into how far radar-powered assistive drive technology has come in recent times, reports suggest several patents filed by Honda are all aimed to offer an unprecedented number of rider-assist functionalities.

Honda’s advanced rider assist system (ARAS) has been much talked about in recent times and seeks to make full use of motorcycle sensors, camera, radar, and LIDAR to offer an easier, safer and a technologically-advanced ride experience in the times to come. Some of the much talked-about feature highlights include radar adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection. There is also work being reportedly done on vastly improving vehicle stabilization ability which could prevent a bike from unintentional fall, essentially making them self-balancing motorcycles.

Honda has a clearly-stated plan of bringing down fatalities involving its motorcycles by 2050. As such, Honda’s Sensing 360 and Safe and Sound technologies - some of the feature highlights are already available in Honda cars - form an integral part of push towards making products lean on technology to enhance safety quotient. Critics and skeptics feel application of many of these features may not provide for a seamless implementation process from cars to two-wheeled options. But if recent patent filings from Honda are anything to go by, the Japanese are continuing to work with the stated goal of road safety in clear reckoning. 

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2022, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Gold Wing ADAS
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

