Planning to buy an iPhone mount for your motorcycle? Read this before that

If you are planning to buy an iPhone mount for your motorcycle then you should wait a bit and read this. The US tech giant has warned that high amplitude vibrations can actually damage an iPhone's cameras.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sportster S bookings open in India, launch by late-2021

The high amplitude vibrations can be generated by high power motorcycle engines and they are transmitted through handlebars to the phones when the device is mounted to the handlebar. Apple says that this damage can be serious and permanent.

More often riders use phone mounts while riding motorcycles for navigation. If searched online, it can be found that over the past few years people who used iPhones on their motorcycles for navigation found that the phones' cameras were ruined.

Apple also said that the iPhone's camera's optical image stabilization (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus (AF) systems can be damaged by the long-term exposure to high amplitude vibrations. The OIS in a camera helps the device to capture a stable image by detecting movement through the gyroscope sensor. The gyroscope changes its angle depending on the movement detection and the lens moves accordingly in an attempt to prevent blur when the camera accidentally moves while capturing an image.

The closed-loop AF on the other hand helps to measure vibrations to compensate for the movement. It uses the phone's onboard magnetic sensors to position the lens accurately. The iPhone 7 and the models after that come with these two technologies.

Whenever these two systems face high amplitude vibrations made by motorcycles, they start working overtime that actually impacts the performance and eventually the camera system of the phone gets ruined.

Hence, the technology giant says it is not recommended to attach iPhones to motorcycles that come with high power or high volume engines.