Piaggio gears up to launch its One electric scooter: All you need to know

Piaggio is gearing up for the launch of its One electric scooter in the international market. The battery-powered offering from Piaggio was officially revealed earlier this year.

The automaker claims that despite being a compact scooter the One electric scooter gets a flat and spacious footrest to deliver a comfortable ride. Also, it features removable footboards for the passengers. The One is also claimed to be the only scooter in the segment that comes with a large enough compartment to store a jet helmet.

On the outside, the scooter gets an exterior that appears closely related to the Piaggio scoot, but on the inside, it gets a fully electric powertrain with removable batteries and a dedicated charging system. It has been offered in two variants - Piaggio One, and One Active. The moped-equivalent Piaggio One gets a 1.2kw (1.6bhp) motor, 27mph top speed, and a range of up to 34-miles. All this is accompanied by a £2,500 price tag. The highers-spec Piaggio One Active is a scooter-equivalent model that sports a 2.6bhp motor, 37mph top speed, and a range of up to 41-miles. This has been priced at £3,000. Both the trims of the scooter get Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) which is Piaggio's version of regenerative braking.

It comes kitted with a 5.5-inch color display with a sensor to adapt the color and background as per the lighting condition in the background. The screen also displays two riding modes to choose from - Eco and Sport. In addition to that, there is more general information available on the screen such as speed, battery level, and range.

The Piaggio One scooter also offers a low seat of 770mm, a relaxed rider triangle, hydraulic suspension, and brakes both front and rear.