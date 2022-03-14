Ola S1 Pro purchase window to reopen on this date with new ‘Holi’ special colour

HT Auto
Ola S1 Pro is the first electric scooter from Ola Electric and the company follows a direct-to-home delivery model with sales entirely online.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 08:29 PM
Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter variants are priced upwards of ₹1 lakh (ex showroom and ex incentives)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is selling like hotcakes and while Ola Electric may have had to deal with delivery-related issues in the past few months, the company has announced that the next purchase window for Ola S1 Pro will reopen on March 17 who have already reserved a unit, and March 18 for everyone else.

The company also announced that apart from the long list of colour options already available, there will now be a new ‘Gerua' colour to mark Holi celebrations.

In a press statement issued on Monday evening, Ola Electric informed that customers who have made reservation for the S1 Pro will have early access to purchase while others can make the purchase a day later. The purchase process, as was before, will be entirely online through the Ola app. The company further stated that deliveries of units purchased in this round will start from April with the continuation of the direct-to-home model.

Ola S1 Pro in Gerua or orange colour in gloss.
Interestingly, apart from the 10 hues that the Ola S1 Pro model already comes in, there is now a ‘Gerua’ colour option as well as part of Holi celebrations.

The S1 Pro is being manufactured at the company facility located in Tamil Nadu. The ‘Futurefactory’ is spread over 500 acres, has only women workforce and at full capacity, will have an annual production capability of 10 million units. But while the claims and aims have been very ambitious, Ola Electric has had to deal with early issues as well with many who reserved units in previous purchase rounds highlighting they are still waiting.

Ola Electric, on its part, says it is continuously ramping up production and that opening of the new purchase window may just signal a jump in capabilities - both production and delivery.

The S1 Pro has made quite a lot of proverbial noise in the Indian EV space. With a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions), the e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds.

 

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 08:16 PM IST
