Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window

The purchase window for Ola S1 Pro opens for everyone interested on Friday while those who have reserved a unit have an early bird access.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2022, 07:23 PM
Ola S1 Pro has managed to once again sell like hotcakes according to Ola Electric and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce that price for the Ola S1 Pro would be hiked once the current purchase window ends at midnight between Friday and Saturday. The current ex-showroom and pre-incentive price of the Ola electric scooter is 1.30 lakh.

(Also read: Step-by-step buying guide for Ola S1 Pro)

The latest purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro scooter was opened on Thursday for those who have reserved a unit and for those who have made an outright purchase. The window will open for all come Friday. The company has claimed that it has once again received a strong response for the product with Aggarwal issuing a message of gratitude on Twitter. “Thanks to all who’ve purchased S1 Pro already and special thanks to those who've bought their 2nd or 3rd S1 Pro!" he wrote. “Last chance to get it for 129,999. We'll be raising prices in the next window. This window ends 18th midnight!"

Ola Electric has already confirmed that deliveries of units purchased in this round will start from April from its FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu. This facility, at full capacity, will have an annual capacity to roll out 10 million units.

Ola Electric has also started rolling out several of the much-touted features on the S1 Pro via OTA. This includes Navigation, Cruise Control and Bluetooth. With a true world range of around 131 kms and powered by a motor that puts out 8.5 Kw and 58 Nm of torque, the S1 Pro claims to be the quickest in its segment. The e-scooter also claims to hit 40 kmph from standstill in 3.6 seconds.

 

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 07:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Pro S1 Pro Ola Electric
