HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers Ola Electric raises 1,490 crore fund, valuation now at 37 thousand crore

Ola Electric raises 1,490 crore fund, valuation now at 37 thousand crore

In September last year, Ola Electric had announced funding of over 200 million dollars from Falcon Edge, Softbank and others.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 12:35 PM
Ola Electric raises another $200 million funding, valuation now at $5 billion. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric raises another $200 million funding, valuation now at $5 billion. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has raised more funding to increase its valuation to $5 billion, roughly converted to 37 thousand crore. The company has announced that it has raised over $200 million, roughly converted to around 1,490.5 crore.

Ola electric said it has raised this fund from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Essel Energy Get 1 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy Get 1
₹ 37,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO at Ola Electric, made a statement saying, “Ola Electric is creating India's EV revolution and is driving cutting edge manufacturing from India for the entire world. With Ola S1, the best scooter ever made, we have changed the entire scooter industry and are now looking forward to bringing our innovative products to more two-wheeler categories, including bikes as well as cars. I thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to take the EV revolution from India to the world."

(Also read: Ola Electric bid for incentives under country's $2.4 bn battery scheme)

The latest funding comes months after Ola had announced another 200 million dollars from Falcon Edge, Softbank and others in September last year. Back then, Ola Electric's valuation was at around 3 billion dollars. Ola Electric had raised funding from other investors like Tiger Global and Matrix India earlier. In July last year, Ola Electric had announced $100 million (roughly converted to around 744.5 crore) 10 year-term debt financing agreement with the Bank of Baroda.

The funds came at a time when Ola Electric is aiming to step up production of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at 1 lakh while the more capable S1 Pro is priced at 1.30 lakh.

The funding is likely to help ramp up Ola's production capacity at its 'Futurefactory', which aims to be the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturing facility. The facility employs over 10,000 women and is one of the largest women-only factory globally.

There has been a lot of interest around Ola Electric scooters. The company had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters last year in July. The company claims it received around one lakh bookings against a nominal amount of 499 within just 24 hours. However, it took four months for Ola Electric to finally start delivering the scooters to its customers after launching the S1 and S1 Pro on August 15.

The Ola S1 e-scooter claims to cover 121 kms on a single charge. The more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge even though the real-world range is around 130 kms.

 

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Ola. Ola Electric Ola Electric funding Ola Electric scooter Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro S1 S1 Pro
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market
While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market
A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city