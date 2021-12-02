Ola Electric aims to make India global EV hub: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric aims to take the lead in turning India into a EV hub in future. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, made the EV startup's ambitions clear during a conference held today.

"Our ambitions in electrification are to make India the global electric vehicle hub," Ola Electric CEO was quoted by news agency Reuters as saying during Reuters Next conference.

Ola Electric has launched its first set of products - a range of electric scooters called S1 and S1 Pro - for the Indian markets on August 15 this year. Ola Electric has claimed that it has already received at least 10 lakh bookings for the electric scooters which are priced between ₹one lakh and ₹1.30 lakh.

Going beyond electric two-wheelers, Ola Electric has already expressed its ambition to step in to the electric four-wheeler segment. The EV startup, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, aims to put its first electric car on Indian roads by 2023. Ola is also planning to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few months.