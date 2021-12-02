Ola Electric completes 20,000 test rides. 'When is delivery,' asks Twitterati

Ola Electric has completed 20,000 test rides for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters and the company now aims to conduct 10,000 test rides in a day starting this month across 1,000 cities. The company commenced what it calls the country's largest EV test drive program in early November although delivery timelines have bee pushed back from what had been previously announced.

The EV company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share the news about test rides, saying, “We just completed 20,000 test rides! Amazing work by the team in the largest such initiative ever in India, maybe even the world."

While an achievement, many who have booked the Ola Electric scooter are wondering about the delay in delivery timelines.

A Twitter user commented on Aggarwal's post, asking about the delivery timeline of the electric scooter. The user wrote, “We have paid full payment to you on 11 november and schedule delivery was before 30 November....is there a chance to get by this month also or you will be postponing one more time." As per an earlier report, Ola Electric has postponed the scooter deliveries to mid or late December.