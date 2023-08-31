HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new generation of Bullet 350 tomorrow (September 1) in the Indian market. It will replace the current UCE Bullet that is being sold. The new Bullet 350 is expected to slot in between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350. The leak documents suggest that the manufacturer will offer the Bullet 350 in three variants.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2023, 08:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image of current Royal Enfield Bullet 350 used for representational purposes only.
Image of current Royal Enfield Bullet 350 used for representational purposes only.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be based on the Royal Enfield's J-platform which also underpins the Classic Reborn, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350. The improvements that Royal Enfield has made with the J-platform over the previous platform are significant.

The engine will also be new. It is the same unit found on the rest of the 350 cc motorcycles. However, Royal Enfield will retune it to suit Bullet's characteristics. The engine puts out 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty will be a 5-speed unit which is noticeably smoother than before.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield 2023 Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield 2023 Bullet 350
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
₹ 1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The motorcycle will use the same rotary-style switchgear as the Classic 350. However, the base variant could get a simpler set of switchgear which is offered on the base variant of the Hunter 350. There will be a halogen headlamp and a new tail lamp as well.

Braking duties will be done by a disc brake in the front and at the rear, there will be a disc brake or a drum brake, depending on the variant that the person opts for. Suspension duties will be performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. The instrument cluster will also be new, it will house an analogue speedometer and a small digital display that will show a service alert, an odometer, an Eco indicator and a fuel gauge too.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 fully leaked ahead of launch. Check it out

The current Bullet 350 is priced between 1.60 lakh and 1.69 lakh. As of now, the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup is the Hunter 350. The new-gen Bullet 350 is expected to start at 1.70 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2023, 08:42 AM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 Classic 350 Meteor 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 288 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2, Grey)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 374
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.