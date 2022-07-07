HT Auto
Moto Morini brings wide range of motorcycles in India; from tourer to scrambler

Moto Morini reenters the Indian market with a product range that consists of tourer, adventure tourer, retro street, and scrambler.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2022, 05:09 PM
Moto Morini confirmed four motorcycles for India launch.
Italian iconic motorcycle brand with rich racing heritage Moto Morini on Thursday announced its re-entry into the Indian market with a wide range of products. The product range from the motorcycle brand consists of tourers, adventure tourers, retro street and scrambled. The models confirmed for the India launch include X-Cape 650, X-Cape 650X, Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street and Seiemmezzo 650 Scrambler.

(Also Read: Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why)

These motorcycles come positioned in the premium 650cc category in the Indian market. Speaking about the introduction of these motorcycles, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd., which is handling the company's business in India, said that Moto Morini motorcycles are adored for their stylish design, eye-catching aesthetics, robustly built, and racing pedigree. "The brand has received a good response in the European market; we aim to strengthen the brand in India with a similar approach. Additionally, we have seen a shift in the Indian superbike market in last few years, and it is encouraging to see how the segment has matured, giving us confidence that there is a great potential for these product lines," he further added.

Speaking about the motorcycles, the X-Cape 650 comes in tourer and adventure tourer guise. The X-Cape 650 series motorcycles draw power from a 649 cc, in-line twin-cylinders, four-stroke, eight-valve, liquid-cooled engine with Bosch EFI. This engine produces 60 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Seiemmezzo 650 range comes in the guise of a retro street version and a scrambler as well. These motorcycles are powered by highly acclaimed 649 cc, in-line twin-cylinder, four-stroke, eight-valve, liquid-cooled engine with Bosch EFI. This motor produces a massive 55 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 04:38 PM IST
TAGS: Moto Morini premium motorcycle X-Cape 650 X-Cape 650X
