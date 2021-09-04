Made-in-India Ola Electric S1 scooter to be shipped to US from early 2022

Ola Electric S1 scooter has created quite a buzz in the Indian automobile market but the company is also focusing on making its presence known in global markets. From its factory - biggest in the world for electric scooters - Ola Electric is gradually also looking at exporting units and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed shipping to the US could begin as early as from early 2022.

Phase one of the the Ola Electric factory is nearly complete and production would cater to local demand. The figure is pegged at two million units per annum. But once the entire facility is complete and running on all cylinders, it is capable of taking out 10 million units each year.

Aggarwal, in a reply to a Twitter user, confirmed that exports are just around the calendar corner. "Yes soon! We will be shipping to US by early next year," he wrote in response to a query about when it will be available in California's Silicon Valley.

Ola Electric had launched S1 and S1 Pro in the Indian market on August 15 and while state-level subsidies mean that pricing is different in different parts of the country, someone in Delhi can get the base variant for ₹85,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

S1 S1 Pro Delhi ₹ 85,099 ₹ 110,149 Gujarat ₹ 79,999 ₹ 109,999 Maharashtra ₹ 94,999 ₹ 124,999 Rajasthan ₹ 89,968 ₹ 119,138 All other states ₹ 99,999 ₹ 129,999 (Above prices may vary. Please check Ola website for exact pricing)

Ola Electric scooter gets a 3.9 kWh battery pack that provides power to an electric motor delivering 8.5 kW peak power. The battery can be charged in just 6 hours with a 750W portable charger or it can also be charged up to 50% using an Ola Supercharger in just 18 minutes. The S1 Pro has a range of around 181 kms on full charge while the S1 can run around 120 kms.

In terms of features, it gets a fully digital 7-inch touchscreen display with connectivity options, cruise control, reverse mode, full LED lighting setup and fast charging capability. There is also 50 litres of storage space available.

In terms of performance, Ola Electric S1 Pro has three ride modes and can hit 40 kmph in three seconds.

Ola Electric scooter is available in ten colour options and can be booked for a refundable amount of ₹499.