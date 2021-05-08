Made in India Honda Dio launched in Philipines

Honda Dio, one of the most popular scooters in the company's line-up after Activa, has been launched in the Philippines market at a price tag of PHP 49,900 (equivalent to ₹76,499). The model launched in the South East Asian market is made in India and also identical to the scooter sold in the country.

At the heart of the Honda Dio scooter sits a 109 cc, single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 8 bhp of maximum power and 8.91 Nm of peak torque. The scooter comes mated to a CVT unit.

Some of the external features on the Honda Dio include LED lighting, LED DRL, sharp-looking body panels, a fully digital instrument cluster with intelligent display, and a dual-tone paint scheme. The under-seat storage on the scooter is 14.4 lakh.

While the India-spec model gets two variants (Standard and Deluxe) and five body colours, the model launched in the Philippines includes three dual-tone options - Blue/White, Red/Grey and Orange/Grey.

Meanwhile in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) in March 2021 recalled units of three of its scooter models - Dio, Activa 125 and 6G - to rectify and replace the rear cushion.

"Honda has identified a suspected quality issue in the rear cushion which may result in oil leakage or breakage and may lead to vehicle imbalance," the company said. (More details here)

HMSI has also recently announced a special discount offer of 5%cashback (up to ₹3,500) on the Indian-spec Dio model.