Made in India Aprilia RS 457 prices announced for the US. Here’s when it will launch in India

The Aprilia RS 457 made its global debut earlier this year and was also unveiled in India on the eve of the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. While the India launch is still some time away, the new twin-cylinder sports bike has been announced for the North American markets and prices have been announced for the US and Canada.

12 Nov 2023
Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 is priced between $6,799 and $6,899 in the US, while prices in India should be around the ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom) mark
In the US, the made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 is priced from $6,799 (approx. 5.66 lakh) for the Prismatic Dark and Opalescent Light colours, going up to $6,899 (approx. 5.74 lakh) for the Racing Stripes version. Meanwhile, prices in Canada start from $7,799 (approx. 4.71 lakh for the solid colours, going up to $7,999 (approx. 4.83 lakh) for Racing Stripes. Pre-bookings have begun in both markets and the bike will arrive at showrooms between April and June, right in time for the riding season.

Also Read : Aprilia RS 457 unveiled, to launch in India soon: 5 things to know)

Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 has a kerb weight of just 175 kg, which should make for an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The bike has been developed in Italy in collaboration with the teams in India. It will be built at Piaggio's Baramati plant for the world
The new Aprilia RS 457 is an ambitious motorcycle for the company, more so with the model being made at parent Piaggio’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra, India. The locally-produced global offering promises a competitive sub-500 cc motorcycle that will take on the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the like. The design language on the RS 457 is heavily inspired by the RS 660, while the bike boasts of several premium components, providing a no-compromise motorcycle.

Power on the Aprilia RS 457 will come from a 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine tuned for that 47 bhp and a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame while riding on 17-inch alloy wheels. Suspension duties are handled by USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The upcoming RS 457 will pack decent electronic aids as well including dual-channel ABS, traction control and a quickshifter. It will also get a 5-inch TFT screen and multiple riding modes.

Also Read : Aprilia RS 457 to be sold at premium Motoplex dealerships, to expand outlets)

The international prices of the RS 457 give us a hint on what the India pricing will be. Expect the motorcycle to command a marginal premium but prices should start around 4 lakh (ex-showroom) with the model locally built. Aprilia India is yet to announce a launch timeline for the RS 457 but expect the bike to arrive at showrooms by early 2024. In the meantime, the company is looking to expand its premium Motoplex showrooms across the country, which will exclusively retail the fully-faired motorcycle.

