HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Lambretta G350 And X300 Scooters Break Cover

Lambretta G350 and X300 scooters break cover

Lambretta G350, X300 has been rolled out at the Milan Design Week 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2022, 11:04 AM
The Lambretta X300 gets a relatively smaller engine than the G350 (pictured). 
The Lambretta X300 gets a relatively smaller engine than the G350 (pictured). 
The Lambretta X300 gets a relatively smaller engine than the G350 (pictured). 
The Lambretta X300 gets a relatively smaller engine than the G350 (pictured). 

Lambretta has rolled out two new scooters at the Milan Design Week 2022. The G350 and the X300 scooters have been revealed for the international markets, but are unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.

Both the new Lambretta scooters feature quite a unique retro design with signature Lambretta styling. Both these scooters sit on the top of the lineup which previously ranked between 50cc to 200cc. The scooters make use of boxy shapes, a single-piece seat, compact pillion grab rail, side-slung exhaust, and alloy wheels.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter
₹1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royalenfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royalenfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹63,511 - 79,350 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero Hf Deluxe
97.2 cc
₹47,385 - 63,425 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: End of the road for Scooters India, who produced Lambretta, Vijai Super)

The X300 gets a relatively smaller engine than the G350. There is a 275cc engine against the 330cc motor on the G350. This is responsible for delivering a healthy 25bhp and 24.5Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the G350 churns out 27.5bhp of power and 27Nm of torque from its 330cc engine.

The X300 features an unmistakable Lambretta design. 
The X300 features an unmistakable Lambretta design. 
The X300 features an unmistakable Lambretta design. 
The X300 features an unmistakable Lambretta design. 

As far as features go, both the models get LED lighting and ABS. While the G350 uses a TFT colour screen display, the X300 gets a semi-digital unit. However, the X300 also gets keyless operation which is not available on the G350.

(Also Read: Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooter)

Customers are free to choose between the four colour choices available for these scooters – grey, black, red, and green. In terms of pricing, In Europe, the Lambretta G350 has been priced at €7,200 ( 5.9 lakh) while the Lambretta X-300 will cost €5,900 ( 4.8 lakh). Needless to say, both the scooters are quite expensive for the Indian market, and thus may not make it here anytime soon.

 

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Lambretta Lambretta G350 X300 Lambretta X300
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Images of the BMW 3 Series sedan that has been nearly ripped off all its essential components.
Parked BMW 3 Series stripped off key components worth 17 lakh overnight
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
The next generation of lunar rovers could be unlike any ever seen by the moon as GM and Lockheed Martin team up to help astronauts.
GM lunar vehicles for Moon may be sold to wealthy space travelers
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will be available in both US and Canada.
In pics: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition brings a classy vibe
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

This Russian firm is selling cars without airbags, other features amid sanctions
This Russian firm is selling cars without airbags, other features amid sanctions
Lambretta G350 and X300 scooters break cover
Lambretta G350 and X300 scooters break cover
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
CNG car owners in Mumbai can now refuel while sitting at home. Here is how
CNG car owners in Mumbai can now refuel while sitting at home. Here is how
Tesla vehicles on Autopilot likely crash more than competitors: Preliminary data
Tesla vehicles on Autopilot likely crash more than competitors: Preliminary data

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city