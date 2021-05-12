KTM North America has announced a recall for the 790 Adventure due to an issue with its front brakes. The new recall affects select units of the 790 Adventure bike. The affected bikes include 790 Adventure (2019-2020), 790 Adventure R (2019-2020), and 790 Adventure R Rally (2020) models.

As per the recall documents, the front brake master cylinder piston return spring may be too weak on certain models. The weak spring may not return the brake piston to its original position. This may reduce the overall braking force from the front brake and thus increase the risk of crash or injury.

The company noted that the faulty component was supplied by J Juan, the Spanish brake manufacturer. KTM aims to start delivering recall notifications to the affected owners starting from May 21st. The replacement of the faulty part will be done free of charge and a new spring will be used in MY2021 and going forward.

Earlier this year, KTM America announced a recall of the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R motorcycles for faulty rear brakes. (More details here)

Both the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R feature the same 799 cc LC8c parallel twin engine. This engine is also found on the KTM 790 Duke. But it has been tweaked in order to fit the character of the adventure bike. While the engine originally produces nearly 103 PS in the 790 Duke, in its revised form the same unit is claimed to churn out 95 PS in the ADV.