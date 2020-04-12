KTM 790 Adventure, 790 Adventure R recalled in America, know why

KTM North America has recently announced a recall of the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R motorcycle units which were manufactured between February 14, 2019 and December 2, 2019. This recall has affected 3,164 units.

It has been ordered due to the faulty rear brake. As per the statement issued by the company, the rear brake system may fail due to the excessive heating of the rear brake hose. This may also lead to crash or injury due to the faulty rear brake.

The company said that it is critical to replace the brake line which stretches between the rear brake calipers and the ABS modulator.

KTM has developed a new rear brake line which comprises a longer metal fitting and is claimed to have improved heat transfer. The company also added that it is important to change the round head Torx screw over the the rear brake lever.

The company is sending alerts to all the affected customers by mail. The owners are requested to carry the letter when visiting an authorized KTM service centre for the replacement of the affected parts.

Both the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R run on the same 799 cc LC8c parallel twin engine. For the record, it is the same engine as found on the KTM 790 Duke. But, the engine has obviously been tweaked in order to fit the character of the adventure bike. While the engine originally produces nearly 103 PS in the 790 Duke, in its revised form the same unit is claimed to churn out 95 PS in the ADV.

The company has added a slew of electronics and riding aids to make the 790 ADV an advanced package. Riding modes such as Street, Offroad, Rain and Rally are part of the setup. 'Rally' mode is optional on the standard model. The setup also includes Traction Control which can be adjusted up to 9 levels. The bike also get cornering ABS.











