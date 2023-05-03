Jawa, Yezdi range updated with new tech to meet BS6 Phase 2 norms, prices hiked

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, has announced updating the Jawa and Yezdi range of motorcycles to the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The motorcycles have been updated to comply with the OBD2 regulations and receive new tech to improve rideability and refinement. With the upgrades, prices have seen a hike between 0.8-2 per cent, depending on the model. The Jawa range starts at ₹1.96 lakh, while the Yezdi range starts at ₹2.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Jawa motorcycle range comprising the 42 Sports Stripe, 42 Bobber and Perak, now gets a larger throttle body and exhaust ports for better riding and performance while keeping emissions in check. The Jawa 42 also benefits from a slip-and-assist clutch and a redesigned muffler for a better exhaust note. The bike now comes with an updated digital speedometer and hazard lights as standard.

The Yezdi range continues to use the 334 cc motor, while Jawa motorcycles use the 294 cc single-cylinder engine

The Yezdi Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler motorcycles also get a larger throttle body and exhaust ports, while the manufacturer had added a larger rear sprocket as well for better low-end performance. The exhaust mufflers have also been redesigned for a better exhaust note.

Speaking about the updated range, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said, “Right from the beginning, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has prioritised technology to offer the best performance and riding experience to its consumers. While the shift to OBD2 regulations was imminent, we also bundled a host of enhancements, some based on rider feedback, across our range of motorcycles. The new motorcycles offer a remarkable shift in everyday rideability, refinement and overall performance to our riders. The marginal hike in prices makes them a great value proposition and a very compelling choice."

There are no cosmetic changes to either motorcycle from the lineup. The Jawa 42 and 42 Bobber continue to draw power from 294.72 cc single-cylinder motor, while the Yezdi range uses a 334 cc single-cylinder engine shared with the Jawa Perak. The Jawa and Yezdi bikes are tuned differently though. The motorcycles compete against offerings from Royal Enfield, Honda, Benelli, and the like in the segment.

