2023 Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles launched with engine upgrades and price hikes. Check out 

May 04, 2023

The Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles now meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission standards

The bikes now comply with the OBD2 regulations and also receive new tech to improve rideability and refinement

The Jawa 42 Sports Stripe, 42 Bobber and Perak sport a larger throttle body and exhaust ports for better performance and emission levels

The Jawa 42 also benefits from a slip-and-assist clutch and a redesigned muffler for a better exhaust note. The bike gets an updated digital speedometer & hazard lights

The Yezdi Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler motorcycles also get a larger throttle body, exhaust ports, and redesigned exhaust mufflers

The Yezdi motorcycle range also benefits from a larger rear sprocket as well for better low-end performance

Power comes from the 294 cc single-cylinder engine on the Jawa bikes, while the Yezdi motorcycle use the 334 cc motor

The Jawa Perak also uses a 334 cc single-cylinder engine in a different state of tune

With the upgrades, prices have seen a hike between 0.8-2%. The Jawa range starts at 1.96 lakh, while the Yezdi range starts at 2.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
