Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster get new colour options, prices start at 1.95 lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced new colour options for its two popular selling models - Jawa 42 Sports Stripe and the Yezdi Roadster . The Jawa 42 Sports Stripe will now be available in the new metallic Cosmic Carbon shade and is priced at ₹1.95 lakh, while the Yezdi Roadster gets a new Crimson dual-tone shade with a gloss finish and is priced at ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jawa says the new 42 Sports Stripe Cosmic Carbon gets a carbon fibre finish that takes inspiration from the “source of life" and showcases carbon’s duality of complexity hidden in simplicity. On the other hand, the dual-tone Yezdi Roadster Crimson brings a white and crimson red paint scheme that elevates the styling on the motorcycle.

Speaking about the new colour options, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “These two new colours usher in an even more exciting phase for both Jawa and Yezdi brands. This financial year was full of interesting milestones - be it introducing the all-new Yezdi range in the Indian market, unleashing the motorcycles in the varied terrains through our marquee rides or increasing our dealership footprint at a pace never seen before in the industry. This is just the beginning, and we are charged up to add more thrills and exhilaration to the Jawa & Yezdi product range in the coming year."

The Yezdi Roadster is now finished in Crimson Red with a white shade and gets a nice dual-tone finish

Power on the Jawa 42 2.1 comes from the same 294.72 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission. Meanwhile, the Yezdi Roadster gets the 334 cc single-cylinder motor tuned for 29 bhp and 28.95 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch. Both bikes come with dual-channel ABS, along with disc brakes. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has also announced its plans to expand its dealer network to 500 outlets by the end of the 2022 calendar year, up from the current 400 touch points across the country.

