21st International Jawa-Yezdi Day to be celebrated on July 9

The 21st edition of International Jawa-Yezdi Day is all set to be celebrated on July 9, 2023. The annual event will be celebrated in multiple cities across the country including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai and Jaipur. The event will see owners and enthusiasts of the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle brands come together with their vintage and new machines on display.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2023, 21:11 PM
The 2023 International Jawa-Yezdi Day will include group rides in different cities with the vintage Jawa and Yezdi models in attendance. The event will also have classic models, rare finds and restored bikes on display. There will also be talks and workshops from industry experts and collectors who will be sharing their knowledge and experiences. These will be valuable for budding owners, collectors and enthusiasts in a bid to understand the history, restoration techniques, and maintenance tips for Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles.

Also Read : Jawa, Yezdi range updated with new tech to meet BS6 Phase 2 norms, prices hiked

Speaking on the upcoming event, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The International Jawa-Yezdi Day, now in its 21st year, serves as a vibrant platform for motorcycle enthusiasts, collectors, and vintage bike aficionados to celebrate the rich heritage of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. This day serves as a tribute to the ingenuity, craftsmanship, and timeless design that have made these motorcycles so revered. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness iconic models that have sparked nostalgia and admiration among enthusiasts young and old. Whether you are a long-time Jawa or Yezdi owner or simply have a deep admiration for these iconic motorcycles, the International Jawa Yezdi Day promises an unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars, join the celebration, and be part of this global tribute to the enduring legacy of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles."

The annual event aims to foster a sense of camaraderie and connection among Jawa-Yezdi enthusiasts. It also provides a platform for riders to share their experiences, stories and knowledge. The 2022 event saw several rare and well-preserved Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles from different eras. This included the Jawa Type 353, Jawa 250 Perak, 1972 Jawa 250, Yezdi Model B and others. Over 1500 vintage Jawas and Yezdis, besides recent models, were part of the motorcycles in attendance.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2023, 21:10 PM IST

