Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > India-made TVS Apache RR 310 launched in the Philippines
The 2021 Apache RR 310 is also offered as the first TVS product for the company’s new personalisation and customisation platform called TVS Built To Order.

India-made TVS Apache RR 310 launched in the Philippines

2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2021, 01:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • TVS Apache RR310 is the flagship sports bike from the Hosur-based two-wheeler making brand.

  • Apache RR310 will be sold alongside the TVS NTorq in the market of Philippines. 

Apart from the new NTorq 125 scooter, TVS Motor Company has also announced the launch of its Apache RR310 in the market of the Philippines. The company will sell both the new products alongside the already sold automobiles such as TVS Dazz and King FI Euro 4 three-wheeler in the Philippines.

TVS Apache RR310 is the flagship sports bike from the Hosur-based two-wheeler making brand. It gets a 312cc SI, four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This motor has been responsible for developing 34 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The company says its RR310 sports bike has been aimed to attract young motorcycle enthusiasts in the Philippines market. “It gives us utmost pleasure to introduce TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 with best-in-class features and RT-Fi technology in the Philippines. It has been our constant endeavour to provide our valued Filipino customers with quality two-wheeler offerings that best suit their lifestyle without compromising on functionality and technology. The smart features of TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 are perfect to cater to the connected needs of the customers. We are committed to enhancing our ownership experience for the customers with the diverse product range," says J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the company is also strengthening its presence in the international market as only recently it announced the expansion of its footprint to South America. The brand has announced a partnership with Active Motors SA which will be responsible for the distribution of TVS models in countries like Nicaragua and Costa Rica. (Read more here)

 

  • First Published Date : 11 Dec 2021, 01:59 PM IST