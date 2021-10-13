TVS Built-to-Order platform: How does it work?

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of its new BTO (Built-to-Order) platform a few days back. It also announced the launch of the all-new Apache RR310 motorcycle that comes out as the first product to be introduced on this platform.

To place an order on the TVS ‘Built To Order’ platform, customers can download the TVS ARIVE app or visit the web configurator, which allows them to configure their motorcycle.

The platform allows the customers to choose between the motorcycle they wish to customise. TVS has also provided the options between performance kits, colour options, and black or red alloy wheels for the Titanium Black colour. In addition to that, the customers are also free to choose and place a unique race number, available as a graphic on the visor on their bikes. The application also allows a special ‘Race Replica’ graphic inspired by the TVS Racing OMC race machines.

As soon as all the customisations are done, the overall ex-showroom cost of the motorcycle is updated depending upon the modifications selected. Post this, customers can select the nearest premium dealership for the delivery of their motorcycle.

The company also provides an option to track orders across various stages on the TVS ARIVE app or the web configurator. The application is available for download on Google Playstore and Apple App Store for iOS.

Needless to say, this allows the customers to personalise the motorcycle according to their own unique taste and style. The company has announced that more TVS motorcycles will be hosted on this platform in the future.