HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: Yezdi And Jawa Join Hands With Indian Army For Music Fest

In pics: Yezdi and Jawa join hands with Indian Army for music fest 

Classic Legends owned Yezdi and Jawa, have collaborated with Indian Army for the Ladakh International Musical Festival.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 05:01 PM
Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles announced that they are going to associate with the India Army for the first-ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF). A fleet of 24 motorcycles Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles will be driven by Indian Army officials from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial. This collaboration has been done to pay tribute to 120 soldiers who fought in the 1962 war against China.
1/6 Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles announced that they are going to associate with the India Army for the first-ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF). A fleet of 24 motorcycles Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles will be driven by Indian Army officials from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial. This collaboration has been done to pay tribute to 120 soldiers who fought in the 1962 war against China.
Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles announced that they are going to associate with the India Army for the first-ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF). A fleet of 24 motorcycles Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles will be driven by Indian Army officials from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial. This collaboration has been done to pay tribute to 120 soldiers who fought in the 1962 war against China.
Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles announced that they are going to associate with the India Army for the first-ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF). A fleet of 24 motorcycles Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles will be driven by Indian Army officials from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial. This collaboration has been done to pay tribute to 120 soldiers who fought in the 1962 war against China.
Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi, said this association and event would help the company to get more traction there. The company has also claimed that this partnership kicked off the first season for Yezdi motorcycles in the region.
2/6 Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi, said this association and event would help the company to get more traction there. The company has also claimed that this partnership kicked off the first season for Yezdi motorcycles in the region.
Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi, said this association and event would help the company to get more traction there. The company has also claimed that this partnership kicked off the first season for Yezdi motorcycles in the region.
Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi, said this association and event would help the company to get more traction there. The company has also claimed that this partnership kicked off the first season for Yezdi motorcycles in the region.
Classic Legends informed that it is also working with local tour and rental operators in the region. The automaker is working to set up a full-fledged service facility in Leh city to cater to local buyers as well as the rental consumers as well. .
3/6 Classic Legends informed that it is also working with local tour and rental operators in the region. The automaker is working to set up a full-fledged service facility in Leh city to cater to local buyers as well as the rental consumers as well. .
Classic Legends informed that it is also working with local tour and rental operators in the region. The automaker is working to set up a full-fledged service facility in Leh city to cater to local buyers as well as the rental consumers as well. .
Classic Legends informed that it is also working with local tour and rental operators in the region. The automaker is working to set up a full-fledged service facility in Leh city to cater to local buyers as well as the rental consumers as well. .
Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The Ladakh International Music Festival is a welcome step towards encouraging the local talent and enriching the music culture in the region.” 
4/6 Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The Ladakh International Music Festival is a welcome step towards encouraging the local talent and enriching the music culture in the region.” 
Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The Ladakh International Music Festival is a welcome step towards encouraging the local talent and enriching the music culture in the region.” 
Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The Ladakh International Music Festival is a welcome step towards encouraging the local talent and enriching the music culture in the region.” 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Jawa Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jawa Adventure
₹ 2 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 2.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300
₹ 1.05 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 2.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadking Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadking Scrambler
₹ 1.6 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Joshi said Ladakh is an important market for the company and it has ensured that through its partnerships within the rental ecosystem and focus on service support.
5/6 Joshi said Ladakh is an important market for the company and it has ensured that through its partnerships within the rental ecosystem and focus on service support.
Joshi said Ladakh is an important market for the company and it has ensured that through its partnerships within the rental ecosystem and focus on service support.
Joshi said Ladakh is an important market for the company and it has ensured that through its partnerships within the rental ecosystem and focus on service support.
The Ladakh International Music Festival will bring together national, and international rock bands and local talent.
6/6 The Ladakh International Music Festival will bring together national, and international rock bands and local talent.
The Ladakh International Music Festival will bring together national, and international rock bands and local talent.
The Ladakh International Music Festival will bring together national, and international rock bands and local talent.
First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 04:59 PM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Jawa Indian Army
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros
Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros
Audi EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022
Audi EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022
Porsche bets big on lithium-silicon batteries for future EVs
Porsche bets big on lithium-silicon batteries for future EVs
In pics: Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover, likely to promise 340 kmph top speed
In pics: Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover, likely to promise 340 kmph top speed
In pics: Yezdi and Jawa join hands with Indian Army for music fest
In pics: Yezdi and Jawa join hands with Indian Army for music fest

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city