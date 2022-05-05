In pics: Yezdi and Jawa join hands with Indian Army for music fest
Classic Legends owned Yezdi and Jawa, have collaborated with Indian Army for the Ladakh International Musical Festival.
Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles announced that they are going to associate with the India Army for the first-ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF). A fleet of 24 motorcycles Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles will be driven by Indian Army officials from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial. This collaboration has been done to pay tribute to 120 soldiers who fought in the 1962 war against China.
Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi, said this association and event would help the company to get more traction there. The company has also claimed that this partnership kicked off the first season for Yezdi motorcycles in the region.
Classic Legends informed that it is also working with local tour and rental operators in the region. The automaker is working to set up a full-fledged service facility in Leh city to cater to local buyers as well as the rental consumers as well. .
Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The Ladakh International Music Festival is a welcome step towards encouraging the local talent and enriching the music culture in the region.”
Joshi said Ladakh is an important market for the company and it has ensured that through its partnerships within the rental ecosystem and focus on service support.
The Ladakh International Music Festival will bring together national, and international rock bands and local talent.
First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 04:59 PM IST
