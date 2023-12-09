HT Auto
In pics: Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition makes India debut at IBW 2023

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition comes as a special edition of the neo-retro motorcycle.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2023, 13:26 PM
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
1/6
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition comes as a special edition of the neo-retro motorcycle. Showcased at the India Bike Week 2023, the motorcycle features special colour that enhances visual appeal of the vehicle. The motorcycle comes priced at 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and mechanically remains same as the standard model.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
2/6
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition is already available for booking across India and its deliveries will commence from March 2024. It has been introduced in the country alongside other models in the Stealth Edition range, which include Speed Twin 900, Scrambler 900, T120 Blue and T120 Black.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
3/6
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition motorcycle flaunts its own unique tank design, while the distinctive hand-painted finish intensifies in the light to reveal vivid colour. The iconic British two-wheeler manufacturer claims that the colour on the fuel tank of the motorcycle changes with different angles under the light.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
4/6
Triumph claims the painting process starts with a base layer of mirror-finish metallic ‘Silver Ice’ being applied to each tank, followed by a precisely placed dark-to-light ‘Sapphire Black’ graphite vignette. Finally, a translucent tinted lacquer is applied in multiple layers, to build a deep and rich top coat. The transition from dark-tinted graphite to vibrant colour, comes to life when exposed to light, varying in hue and tone under different conditions and appearing different from every angle.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
5/6
Mechanically, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition is the same as the motorcycle's standard version. It comes powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine that delivers 99 bhp peak power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 112 Nm at 3,800 rpm. This powerful engine is linked with a five-speed gearbox with a multi-plate torque assist clutch.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
6/6
While the engine, transmission along with power and torque output of the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition remain same as the standard version of the motorcycle, equipments too are same. Braking and suspension setup of the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition are same as the regular version of the neo-retro motorcycle.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition
First Published Date: 09 Dec 2023, 13:26 PM IST
