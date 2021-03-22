In Pics: Ducati Panigale V2 is the definition of perfection on two wheels 6 Photos . Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 09:03 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh Ducati Panigale V2 carries the same basic design and architecture of the Panigale V4.It is a technical successor to the Panigale 959. 1/6Swing your leg over the Ducati Panigale V2 and you'll find yourself on a spacious saddle that lets you move around and get comfortable with its demanding riding position. Its narrow tank allows you to squeeze it between your legs easily, 2/6Ducati V2's sexy external looks are complemented by an equally intimidating powertrain. Though Ducati likes to project it as a middleweight motorcycle but underestimating this engine will be a colossal mistake! 3/6The Ducati Panigale 959 passed on the baton to the Panigale V2 when the stricter emission norms kicked in last year. 4/6Ducati V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4, and there is no other way Ducati could have done it better. Both look almost indistinguishable unless you know the close details. 5/6Every inch on the Ducati Panigale V2 is crafted with so much thought, detailing and emotion, that it is almost poetic. 6/6Ducati V2 gets a 4.3" colour TFT dashboard with a very user-friendly graphic interface which lets you go through all the informatics in a very user-friendly manner. You can choose your favorite riding mode, browse other settings and set up the electronics all through the tap of a button on the left side of the bar.