In pics: Ducati DesertX bike unveiled for a sandstorm of a ride 6 Photos . Updated: 10 Dec 2021, 10:55 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Ducati DesertX rally motorcycle has been unleashed for the world and the company says it has been developed specifically to cover long distances, with capabilities to tackle all kinds of terrain. 2/6The new DesertX by Ducati comes equipped with the latest evolution of the water-cooled 937 cc Desmodromic 11° Testastretta engine. This powertrain has been rated to develop 110 horsepower backed up with 92 Nm of peak torque. 3/6The new DesertX comes with up to up to six riding mode options, two of which are specifically dedicated to the off-road riding experience. 4/6DesertX gets 875mm of seat height, while dry weight stands at 202 kg. 5/6The electronics kit on the motorcycle also includes several rider assist features such as Traction Control System, Wheelie control, Engine brake control, cornering ABS, Quickshifter up & down and Cruise control. 6/6The new Ducati DesertX comes out as the company's ultimate rally machine that has been claimed to take inspiration from Ducati's iconic motorcycles that competed in Rally Raids in the 1990s.