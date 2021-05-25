Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > In pics: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched in India

In pics: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched in India

6 Photos . Updated: 25 May 2021, 12:54 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber is priced at 11,75,000 (ex-showroom pan India).
  • It comes packed with a Euro 5-compliant 1200cc, high-torque British twin engine.
The all-new Triumph Bonneville Bobber brings forward a range of significant updates inside out.
The 2021 Bobber features higher specification technology and equipment, along with revamped exteriors to give it a more intimidating appeal.
2021 Bobber is offered with a range of 77 genuine Triumph accessories that includes high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options.
The new Bobber is offered with a Euro 5-compliant 1200cc, high-torque British twin engine. Output from this engine stands at 106Nm and 78PS.
The colour options on the new Bobber include three choices - a new Matt Storm grey and Matt Ironstone scheme, a new Cordovan Red scheme, and a classic Jet Black option.
2021 Triumph Bobber is offered with a service interval of 10,000 miles or 16,000 kilometres.
