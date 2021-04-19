How to choose the right helmet for you3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 12:05 PM IST
- Investing in a good helmet means investing in personal safety.
For the two-wheeler riders, helmets can be termed as the first and most important line of defence against any mishap. The purpose of the helmets can not be taken for granted. Investing in the right helmet is investing in safety and adding protection for the rider.
It is very important that you should invest in a good helmet that worths the time and money once it sits on your head protecting you during the rides. Choosing the right helmet from a sea of helmets from different brands, available at different price ranges could be hectic.
Here are some factors that you should remember while choosing the helmet.
Types of helmet:
There are several types of helmets available in the market - full face, half faced, off-road, modular, etc. First you need to select the right type of helmet you need and comfortable with. The selection process depends on the type of two-wheeler you ride, the speed of it, the riding route, etc.
A full face helmet is the usual choice for the motorcyclists, while a scooter rider can opt for a open face or half face helmet as well. The modular helmets offer the protection and practicality of both the full and half face helmets. On the other hand, an off-road helmet look sporty. Overall, the helmet should be chosen depending on the requirement, not the face value.
Material:
Most of the helmets are generally made of fibre-glass composites. The high end helmets are made out of carbon composites and Kevlar. The interiors of the helmet come with cushioning with air mesh to soak up the sweat and keep the inside clean and dry. The cheap helmets often come with plastic ones and they are tend to break even from a fall.
Considering the fact that the helmet might be required to be worn for long hours, the weight of the helmet should be checked before making decision to purchase. A good helmet should last for 3-5 years with regular careful use.
Fit and comfort:
A good helmet should fit properly on the head of the rider. A smaller or oversized helmet than the desired size makes the helmet worthless. The helmet should have a snug fit and should not wobble or suffocate the rider by being too tight.
In the case of oversized helmets, they will pop out during an accident. Wearing a helmet for around 10 minutes will give you the idea about how fit it is for you. The strap of the helmet should lock-in and open up easily. Also, once the strap is locked, the helmet should not move or come out.
Not only fit, but comfort after wearing a helmet is equally important. A good helmet should come with proper ventilation vents that will cool the head down during long rides during summer. Adequate ventilation makes sure that the air inside the helmet is being recycled and doesn't suffocate the rider. The comfortable padding inside should be checked properly to make sure it doesn’t depress the face to the point of suffocation.
Certification:
A proper certification is a must for any helmet. Always check for the ISI mark at the back of the helmet. There are lot of helmets with fake ISI logo on sale in the market, specially the at the random roadside cheap helmet shops. Beware of those.
The genuine ISI mark suggests that the helmet has been approved by the government and follows the safety norms that include minimum impact and penetration capabilities, chip strap retention qualities, provide minimum field of view. If you are not budget tight, then you can opt for a DOT or SNELL certified helmet that ensures more stringent safety compared to ISI. There are some helmets in India from major brands that come with dual certification from both ISI and DOT.
Coverage and visor:
The coverage area of a helmet defines the area of the head that is being protected by it. Full face helmets provide maximum protection as they cover the head, face, and next.
Choosing the right visor for your helmet is equally important. The visors are available in both clear and tinted shades. The tinted helmets could make viewing at night difficult, while clear visors would let in sunlight during the day. Some helmets come with dual visors. Try to select a UV protection visor for your helmet.
