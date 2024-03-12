HT Auto
Honda Transalp XL750 recalled in Europe over faulty main stand

12 Mar 2024
The recall affects all models of the Honda Transalp manufactured between January 24 and December 1, 2023, and involves the main stand retrofitted on the middleweight adventure offering.
Honda Transalp XL750
The Honda Transalp XL750 has been recalled in Europe for its faulty main stand, which is a part of the official accessories catalogue
The Honda Transalp XL750 has been recalled in Europe for its faulty main stand, which is a part of the official accessories catalogue

Honda has issued a voluntary recall for the Transalp XL 750 adventure motorcycle in Europe. The recall affects all models manufactured between January 24, 2023, and December 1, 2023, and involves the main stand retrofitted on the middleweight adventure offering. The main stand is part of the official accessories catalogue on the Transalp and the issue is related to the central spring of the unit.

The recall notice suggests that the central spring on the main stand could fail if the stand is either raised or is in a lowered position. This is due to insufficient welding making it susceptible to breakage. This could lead to the Transalp falling over when parked or the main stand dragging on the ground while riding.

Also Read : Honda Transalp 750 adventure tourer launched in India

Honda Transalp
The Honda Transalp is available on sale in India since the end of 2023 but the company is yet to announce if the India units have been affected by the recall
Honda Transalp
The Honda Transalp is available on sale in India since the end of 2023 but the company is yet to announce if the India units have been affected by the recall

Honda has not disclosed the total number of units affected by the recall but the same stays within Europe for now. The company is yet to announce if other markets have also been affected by the issue. Honda Germany will be reaching out to owners affected by the recall over the next 14 days and will fix the defective part free of cost.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) retails the Transalp XL 750 in the country via its Big Wing Topline dealerships. The adventure bike has been sold in limited quantities in India since its arrival in October last year.

The Honda Transalp draws power from a 755 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine tuned for 91 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike gets a diamond steel frame suspended by USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, both sourced from Showa.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2024, 15:41 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Transalp Honda Transalp XL750 Honda XL750 Transalp Honda Transalp recall Honda India Honda Europe Honda Big Wi

