Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched at 78,878

Honda has launched the Celebration Edition of Shine. It is offered in two variants. The manufacturer also launched Premium Edition of Activa last week.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 16:39 PM
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for Shine Celebration Edition. 
Honda has launched a new Celebration Edition of their Shine which is a 125 cc motorcycle. It is priced at 78, 878 for the drum variant and there will also be a disc variant. The Celebration Edition comes with cosmetic upgrades when compared to the standard Shine. The Shine Celebration Edition is offered in two colour schemes, there is Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic.

Honda is following a golden theme with the Shine Celebration Edition. The paint schemes are finished in matte, there are new graphics, a golden wingmark emblem and a celebration edition logo on the tank top. The seat is now finished in brown which does give a premium feel. The muffler is now finished in matte axis grey metallic.

Matte axis grey metallic paint job of Honda Shine Celebration Edition. 
Mechanically, there are no changes to the Shine 125. So, it continues to come with a 123.94 cc, four-stroke engine that gets fuel injection and is air-cooled. The engine produces 10.5 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine can be started using a kick starter and a self-starter. The transmission is a 5-speed unit.

Braking duties are being done by a 130 mm drum at the front as well as at the rear. There is also a disc variant that gets a 240 mm disc in the front. The motorcycle comes with 18-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in 80/100 tyres in the front as well as at the rear. Both are tubeless.

A few days ago, Honda launched Activa Premium Edition at 75,400. It also got some cosmetic upgrades such as golden wheels, an emblem coated in gold colour and a gold garnish on the front. The seat cover, floorboard and the inner body are now finished in brown.

 

