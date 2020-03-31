Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition launched in Thailand, India next?

Honda launched its Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition in Thailand recently. The bike has been priced at THB 2,35,300 ( ₹5.42 lakh) and it is slightly costlier in comparison to the regular Rebel 500 which is priced at THB 2,22,780 ( ₹5.13 lakh).

The 'Bobber Supreme Edition' is a limited edition iteration of the Rebel 500 which features a slew of cosmetic updates for a more retro-styled look. It has been given three colour options - Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Mat Armoured Silver Metallic and Graphite Black. It will be limited to just 100 units in Thailand.

While the Rebel 500 is already a pleasing bike to look at, in the new 'Bobber Supreme Edition' it looks even more alluring thanks to its exterior styling bits such as the black headlight cowl, premium looking front suspension gaiters, new styling on the front radiator grille, and brown coloured seat with engraved diamond pattern. As a part of the 'Bobber Supreme Edition' package, the bike also gets new front brake fluid reservoir cap, tyre air pressure valve caps, a new front footrest and black engine crash guard.

Apart from this, some other exterior features include a full-LED headlight, uniquely-shaped fuel tank, single-pod full-digital instrument cluster, and of course the fully blacked-out body which gives it a macho appeal.

The company is also providing a number of optional styling accessories on the bike which include black seat option with diamond pattern, pillion seat with rear footrests fittings, saddlebags, panniers and a rear luggage rack.

Apart from these styling tweaks, the bike remains the same. It runs on a 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC engine. This unit is capable of producing 47.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The rest of the cycleparts including brakes, suspension have been carried over from the regular model.

While Honda Motorcycle Scooter India (HMSI) hasn't made any official announcement yet, but the Rebel 500 is rumored to hit the Indian market within a year under the company's new expansion plans.

It will be a rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins and will be priced in the same segment as well.



