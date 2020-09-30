Honda H'Ness CB 350 unveiled in India, takes aim at Royal Enfield

Honda H'Ness CB 350 - pronounced 'highness' - has been officially unveiled in India with the company taking a direct aim at the popularity enjoyed by Royal Enfield in the mid-size two-wheeler segment in the country. At the launch event, it was confirmed that the bike will be priced around ₹1.90 lakh and that it will be available for an in-person look next month.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India has been promoting the roaring thump of the exhaust of H'Ness CB 350 but has now chosen to highlight a number of additional features that seek to make it a capable exploration machine with city commute capabilities. It gets LED head lights, smart voice control system, selectable torque control, among others, and will be offered in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro.

Honda claims the body of the bike makes it capable of handling a number of terrains, the handle bar is designed in a way to make it easy to reach for a rider while keeping the body posture upright.

The H'Ness CB 350 will be available in six colour options while dual-tone options will be part of the DLX Pro variant.

Colour options on the Honda HNess 350

Honda is hoping to mount a challenge to Royal Enfield and will sell H'Ness CB 350 through its BigWing dealership which means this bike will become the most affordable offering in the premium network of the company.

Globally, Honda has a 37% share in the market for two-wheelers and sells 55 million units each year. India is a key part of the Japanese company's plans and the H'Ness CB 350 carries a whole lot of weight of expectations.