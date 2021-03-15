Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday announced the launch of a new premium adventure tourer - CB500X which has been priced at ₹6,87,386 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The company has already started accepting bookings of the bike at its premium big bike dealerships across the country.

The bike will be sold in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and will be available in two colour options - Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Some of the main rivals to the bike include Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, and the Benelli TRK 502.

(Also Read: Honda CB 350 RS road test review: Better than H'Ness)

In terms of mechanicals, the CB500X features a 471cc, eight-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine. This powertrain has been rated to churn out 47bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox which also gets an assist and a slipper clutch mechanism.

Elaborating on CB500X and expansion of premium motorcycle business, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda has been delivering upon its promise to expand the fun culture in India. Today, we are happy to introduce the most awaited motorcycle in our premium line-up – the CB500X. Be it rough city roads, open highways or country track, CB500X is always ready to accompany you for an unforgettable journey"

Some of the key features on the motorcycle include a tall windscreen, a negative LCD instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, single piece saddle, and alloy wheels. It also gets electric rider aids such as dual-channel ABS, emergency stop signal, and Honda Ignition Security System.

Announcing the bookings open for CB500X from today, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Driven by the passion of fun riders in India and further strengthening our offerings in the mid-size premium motorcycle segment, CB500X will entice adventure enthusiasts who believe in exploring unconventional trails."