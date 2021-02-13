Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced that it will be revealing a new motorcycle on February 16. Though the company has remained tight-lipped about what's in stores, the teaser image provided by the firm (above) strongly suggests that a H'Ness CB350 based scrambler might be in the making.

A premium product:

The upcoming motorcycle will be a premium product, just like the existing H'Ness CB350, and will retail from the company's premium BigWing dealership chain.

Scrambler body kit:

The new bike will most likely be a more off-road oriented version of the H'Ness. As per the teaser image, it will get alloys wheels shod on to off-road specific rubber, unlike the existing H'Ness which gets road-focused tyres.

Same bones, new skin:

Expect the upcoming Honda bike to have a different look thanks to the adventure body kit. It may also feature a different setup for the handlebar, footpegs and a new seat. Also, a new tail section has been teased officially which packs a new tail light, slim indicators, and a stubby black painted exhaust.

Unaleterd mechanicals:

It will most likely feature the familiar 348.36 cc engine which made its debut on the H'Ness. The company might not retune the engine and thus the current 21.07 PS/30 Nm configuration may be carried over.

Expected pricing:

Like the donor model, expect the CB350 Scrambler to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹2 lakh to ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).