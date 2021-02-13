Honda CB350 Scrambler: What to expect?1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 06:33 PM IST
- Honda will be revealing a new motorcycle on February 16.
- It will most likely be a Scrambler version of the existing H'Ness CB350 bike.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced that it will be revealing a new motorcycle on February 16. Though the company has remained tight-lipped about what's in stores, the teaser image provided by the firm (above) strongly suggests that a H'Ness CB350 based scrambler might be in the making.
(Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 hits 10,000 sales mark in three months since launch)
The upcoming motorcycle will be a premium product, just like the existing H'Ness CB350, and will retail from the company's premium BigWing dealership chain.
The new bike will most likely be a more off-road oriented version of the H'Ness. As per the teaser image, it will get alloys wheels shod on to off-road specific rubber, unlike the existing H'Ness which gets road-focused tyres.
Expect the upcoming Honda bike to have a different look thanks to the adventure body kit. It may also feature a different setup for the handlebar, footpegs and a new seat. Also, a new tail section has been teased officially which packs a new tail light, slim indicators, and a stubby black painted exhaust.
It will most likely feature the familiar 348.36 cc engine which made its debut on the H'Ness. The company might not retune the engine and thus the current 21.07 PS/30 Nm configuration may be carried over.
(Also Read: Honda's cumulative 2 wheeler sales cross 1.5 crore units mark in southern region)
Like the donor model, expect the CB350 Scrambler to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹2 lakh to ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).