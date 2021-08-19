Honda CB200X ADV launched in India at 1.44 lakh

Honda on Thursday announced the launch of the new ADV in the Indian market at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The new motorcycle comes based on the Hornet 2.0 and borrows the engine and platform from the naked roadster.

The new ADV doesn't have any direct rivals in the Indian market. It appeals to a very unique set of customers. It is placed between the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero XPulse 200 range of ADVs.

(Also Read: Upcoming Honda bikes and scooters likely to feature Bluetooth connectivity)

At the heart of the Honda ADV sits a 184 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This powertrain develops 17 hp of maximum power, backed by 16 Nm of torque. The engine comes married to a 5-speed gearbox.

One of the key highlights of the new ADV is its fully digital liquid crystal meter console that Honda claims provide good visibility irrespective of the riding conditions. It provides information like gear position indicator, service due indicator and battery voltmeter with 5-level adjustable brightness.

The new ADV has been offered in a choice of three stunning colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.

(Also Read: Honda Motorcycle starts delivering 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India)

Talking on the launch Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, it is my great pleasure to introduce a new motorcycle, inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian youth, the urban explorer - CB200X gives today’s youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more. Built to excite riders, CB200X offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes."