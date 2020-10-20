Honda 2Wheelers India on Tuesday launched its 'Super 6' offer with the promise of savings to boost sales during the festive period. The company is assuring savings of up to ₹11,000 on its products.

In a bid to give impetus to sales in the festive period, the 'Super 6' offer seeks to make Honda bikes and scooters more affordable for prospective buyers. Customers can avail finance of up to 100% of the vehicle value, apart from a starting interest rate of 7.99% and 50% discount on EMIs for the first three months.

Honda has also rolled out 5% cashback going up to Rs. 5,000 on credit card or debit card purchase. This scheme is applicable on credit card EMI (equated monthly installment) of 5 major banks – ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered and Federal Bank.

The company has also informed that there is an increased buzz in recent weeks from potential buyers interested in its products. "With the start of Navratri, we are witnessing increase in enquiries, bookings and test rides at showroom," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, in a press release issued by the company. "Adding to the excitement of Honda’s expanded BS 6 lineup is our festival surprise – the Honda Super 6 offer."

(Note: Please check with Honda for all terms and conditions)