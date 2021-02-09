Honda 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports deliveries commence in India

Honda on Tuesday informed it has commenced the deliveries of 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in the country. The first customer units were handed over at the company's exclusive dealership in Mumbai's Andheri and at Levelle Road in Bengaluru.

The new 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports gets a 1,084cc parallel twin engine which produces 73Kw of power and has 103 Nm of torque on offer. The transmission options on the bike include a six-speed manual as well as Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) unit.

Africa Twin Adventure Sports also gets a Lithium-Ion battery that is claimed to offer 1.6 times longer shelf life and four times longer durability in comparison to a conventional battery. There is a a bolt-on aluminium subframe and swingarm inspired by Honda's Dakar machine CRF450R moto-crosser.

The new model makes use of a Multi-Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with the Apple CarPlay as well as Bluetooth connectivity. The bike also comes integrated with the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that controls Throttle by Wire (TBW) and expanded 7 level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

The new 2021 model gets new color options in both DCT and Manual transmission variants.

Price list of 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

Priced at ₹15.96 lakh (ex showroom), Africa Twin Adventure Sports forms a key part of Honda's strategy to offer premium models to customers here. "Africa Twin is the most lovable beast by adventure enthusiasts across the globe," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. "Honda 2Wheelers India is proud to offer the latest year model from the global line-up here in India."